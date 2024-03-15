Agenda des sorties à Miami et en FlorideNews Sorties Loisirs

Les Festivals à Miami et en Floride en avril 2024

Photo de Laurence Rousselot Laurence Rousselot Envoyer un courriel mars 15, 2024
0 4 minutes de lecture
Pompano Beach Seafood Festival (Crédit photo : site officiel)

Festivals de poésie à Miami, de musique à Palm Beach ou à Fort Lauderdale, de la gastronomie (vin, cuisine, bière ou myrtilles) à Jupiter, Hollywood, Boca Raton ou Mont Dora, tournoi de polo à Miami Beach, show aérien à Lakeland, Gay Pride à Miami Beach… les festivals fleurissent un peu partout en Floride en avril, et il y en a vraiment pour tous les goûts !

Les autres catégories de spectacles (concerts, cinéma) sont dans notre rubrique agenda.

– Du 24 mars et 26 mai à Aventura et Miami Beach : Miami International Piano Festival. Plusieurs concerts de piano avec différents artistes internationaux à Aventura (Aventura Arts & Cultural Center) et Miami Beach (The Wolfsonian Museum). www.miamipianofest.com

– Du 29 mars au 14 avril à St Pete-Clearwater : Pier 60 SugarSand Festival. Concours de châteaux de sable. www.sugarsandfestival.com

– Du 30 mars au 21 avril à Plant City : Blueberry Festival. Festival des myrtilles à la ferme Keel.  www.keelfarms.com

– Avril (date à venir) à Brooksville : Brooksville  Blueberry Festival. Festival des myrtilles. www.brooksvilleblueberryfestival.com

– Du 1er au 30 avril à Miami : O, Miami poetry Festival. Festival de la poésie. www.omiami.org/poetry-festival

– Jusqu’au 2 avril à Wellington (Palm Beach) : Winter Equestrian Festival. Festival et tournois d’équitation www.pbiec.com

Winter Equestrian Festival à Wellington (Palm Beach (Crédit photo : site officiel)

– Les 4, 5 et 7 avril à Boca Raton : Boca Bacchanal. Festival vin & gastronomie. www.thepalmbeaches.com

– Du 4 au 14 avril à Miami Beach : Miami Beach Pride. Évènement LGBT. www.miamibeachpride.com

– Les 5 et 6 avril à Perry : Florida State Bluegrass Festival. www.floridastatebluegrass.com

– Du 5 au 7 avril à Jacksonville Beach : Springing the Blues Festival. Festival de cuisine avec concours de chili.  www.springingtheblues.com

– Du 5 au 7 avril à Fort Lauderdale Beach : Tortuga Music Festival. Grand festival de musique américaine sur la plage avec des dizaines de chanteurs dont cette année Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Jason Aldean. www.tortugamusicfestival.com

Tortuga Music Festival
Tortuga Music Festival à Fort Lauderdale Beach (Crédit photo : site officiel)

– Du 5 au 14 avril à Miami : Miami Film Festival. www.miamifilmfestival.com

– Du 5 au 14 avril à Sarasota : Sarasota Film Festival. www.sarasotafilmfestival.com

– Le 6 avril à Jupiter : Jupiter Beer Wine and Spirits Fesf. Festival de la bière. www.winterfestusa.com

– Les 6 et 7 avril à Hollywood Beach : Savor Soflo festival. Festival culinaire et artistique. www.savorsoflo.com

– Les 6 et 7 avril à Fort Lauderdale : International Orchid & Garden Festival. Festival d’orchidées.à la « Bonnet House ». www.bonnethouse.org

International Orchid & Garden Festival (Crédit photo : site officiel)

– Les 6 et 7 avril à Sebring : Sebring Soda Festival. Festival pour les amoureux des Sodas. www.sebringsodafest.com

– Les 6 et 7 avril à Daytona Beach : Reggae at the Rock. Festival de musique Reggae. www.reggaeattherock.com

– Les 6 et 7 avril à Cedar Key : Old Florida Celebration of the Arts. Festival d’art.
www.cedarkeyartsfestival.com

Le  7 avril à Naples : Swamp Buggy Races. Courses de Buggy, la finale. www.swampbuggy.com

Swamp Buggy Races.
Swamp Buggy Races (Crédit photo : site officiel)

– Du 9 au 14 avril à Lakeland : Sun’n Fun Aerospace Expo. Show aérien près d’Orlando. www.flysnf.org

– Du 12 au 14 avril à Miami Springs : River Cities Festival. www.facebook.com

– Du 12 au 14 avril à St Petersburg : Tampa Bay Blues Festival. Festival de musique blues. www.tampabaybluesfest.com

– Du 12 au 14 avril à Delray Beach : Delray Affair. Foire de rue. www.delrayaffair.com

– Du 12 au 14 avril à St Augustine : Gamble Rogers Folk Festival. Festival de musique folk. www.gamblerogersfest.org

– Le 13 avril à Belle Glade (Palm Beach) : Black Gold Jubilee. Fête locale. www.blackgoldjubilee.org

Cajun CrawFish & Musique Festival à Jupiter (Crédit photo : site officiel)

– Les 13 au 14 avril à Jupiter : Cajun CrawFish & Musique Festival. Festival culinaire autour de l’écrevisse cajun avec musique live. www.cajuncrawfishmusicfestival.com

– Les 13 au 14 avril à Venice : Venice Shark Tooth Festival. www.venicesharkstoothfestival.com

– Le 14 avril à Miami (Palmetto Bay) : Deering Seafood Festival on the Bay. Festival autour des fruits de mer au Deering Estate. www.deeringestate.org

– Du 17 au 20 avril à Pompano Beach : Seminar and Safety Trials. Évènement annuel d’apprentissage de la moto de police au profit des « Concerns of Police Survivors » (C.O.P.S.). www.southeastpolice.com

– Du 18 au 28 avril à Miami : OUTshine LGBT Film Festival. Festival du film LGBT. www.outshinefilm.com

OUTshine LGBT Film Festival à Miami (Crédit photo : site officiel)

– Le 19 avril à Fort Lauderdale : Las Olas Wine and Food Festival. Le fameux festival de gastronomie sur Las Olas. www.lasolaswff.com

– Le 19 avril à Tampa : 98 Rockfest. Festival de musique Rock. www.amaliearena.com

– Du 19 au 21 avril à Miami Beach : Miami Beach Polo World Cup. Tournoi de Polo sur la plage réunissant 8 équipes internationales et plus de 120 chevaux. www.miamipolocup.com

– Du 19 au 21 avril à Sarasota : Suncoast Boat Show. Salon du bateau. www.suncoastboatshow.com

– Du 19 au 28 avril à Key West : Indépendance Célébration. Célébration de l’indépendance de la « Conch Republic » avec différents événements et activités : parades, concerts, art, défilés de drags queen, soirées à thèmes, excursions de plongée, parachute ascensionnel, balades en mer, etc. www.conchrepublic.com

– Le 20 avril à Miami : Kaya Fest. Festival de musique à Bayfront Park. www.miamiandbeaches.com

– Le 20 avril à Doral : Irie Jungle Craft Beer Festival. Festival de la bière. www.trippinganimals.com

– Les 20 et 21 avril à Tampa : Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival. Festival Caribéen. www.tampabaycaribbeancarnival.com

– Les 20 au 21 avril à Pompano : Pompano Beach Seafood Festival. Festival culinaire avec aussi des groupes de musique. www.pompanobeachseafoodfestival.com

– Du 24 au 28 avril à Panama City Beach : Seabreeze Jazz Festival. www.seabreezejazzfestival.com

– Du 26 au 28 avril à Miami : SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo. www.soflocakeandcandyexpo.com

– Le 27 avril à Tampa : Tampa Bay Dragon Boat Festival. Festival du bateau avec régate. www.srdba.org

Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival (Crédit photo : site officiel)

– Les 27 et 28 avril à Mont Dora : Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival. Festival des myrtilles. www.mountdorablueberryfestival.com

– Les 27 et 28 avril à Miami : Miami Grill Festival. Festival de la bière et du BBQ avec musique live. www.festivalandevent.com

– Le 28 avril à Palm Beach : Palm Beach International Jazz Festival. Festival de Jazz. www.palmbeachinternationaljazzfestival.org

– Le 28 avril à Belle Glade (Palm Beach) : Sweet Corn Fiesta. Festival célébrant le maïs. www.facebook.com

– Le 28 avril à St Augustine : Taste of St Augustine. Festival culinaire. www.visitstaugustine.com

Voir aussi en avril nos articles sur ces événements majeurs :

PUBLICITE

[the_ad_group id= »2237″]

Tags
Photo de Laurence Rousselot Laurence Rousselot Envoyer un courriel mars 15, 2024
0 4 minutes de lecture
Afficher plus

Articles similaires

New-York : Le Festival des Auteurs Francophones revient en mai !

New-York : Le Festival des Auteurs Francophones revient en mai !

mars 14, 2024
France-Angleterre de rugby

Miami : venez voir France-Angleterre de rugby samedi prochain avec nous !

mars 11, 2024
Voici les prochaines sorties de productions Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Disney+ et Netflix pour ce mois d'Avril 2024 aux Etats-Unis.

Voici les prochaines sorties de productions Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Disney+ et Netflix pour ce mois d’Avril 2024 aux Etats-Unis.

mars 10, 2024
Conférence retraite à Miami

Conférence à Miami : le calcul d’une retraite franco-américaine

mars 8, 2024

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Bouton retour en haut de la page