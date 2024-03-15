Les Festivals à Miami et en Floride en avril 2024

Festivals de poésie à Miami, de musique à Palm Beach ou à Fort Lauderdale, de la gastronomie (vin, cuisine, bière ou myrtilles) à Jupiter, Hollywood, Boca Raton ou Mont Dora, tournoi de polo à Miami Beach, show aérien à Lakeland, Gay Pride à Miami Beach… les festivals fleurissent un peu partout en Floride en avril, et il y en a vraiment pour tous les goûts !

Les autres catégories de spectacles (concerts, cinéma) sont dans notre rubrique agenda.

– Du 24 mars et 26 mai à Aventura et Miami Beach : Miami International Piano Festival. Plusieurs concerts de piano avec différents artistes internationaux à Aventura (Aventura Arts & Cultural Center) et Miami Beach (The Wolfsonian Museum). www.miamipianofest.com

– Du 29 mars au 14 avril à St Pete-Clearwater : Pier 60 SugarSand Festival. Concours de châteaux de sable. www.sugarsandfestival.com

– Du 30 mars au 21 avril à Plant City : Blueberry Festival. Festival des myrtilles à la ferme Keel. www.keelfarms.com

– Avril (date à venir) à Brooksville : Brooksville Blueberry Festival. Festival des myrtilles. www.brooksvilleblueberryfestival.com

– Du 1er au 30 avril à Miami : O, Miami poetry Festival. Festival de la poésie. www.omiami.org/poetry-festival

– Jusqu’au 2 avril à Wellington (Palm Beach) : Winter Equestrian Festival. Festival et tournois d’équitation www.pbiec.com

– Les 4, 5 et 7 avril à Boca Raton : Boca Bacchanal. Festival vin & gastronomie. www.thepalmbeaches.com

– Du 4 au 14 avril à Miami Beach : Miami Beach Pride. Évènement LGBT. www.miamibeachpride.com

– Les 5 et 6 avril à Perry : Florida State Bluegrass Festival. www.floridastatebluegrass.com

– Du 5 au 7 avril à Jacksonville Beach : Springing the Blues Festival. Festival de cuisine avec concours de chili. www.springingtheblues.com

– Du 5 au 7 avril à Fort Lauderdale Beach : Tortuga Music Festival. Grand festival de musique américaine sur la plage avec des dizaines de chanteurs dont cette année Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Jason Aldean. www.tortugamusicfestival.com

– Du 5 au 14 avril à Miami : Miami Film Festival. www.miamifilmfestival.com

– Du 5 au 14 avril à Sarasota : Sarasota Film Festival. www.sarasotafilmfestival.com

– Le 6 avril à Jupiter : Jupiter Beer Wine and Spirits Fesf. Festival de la bière. www.winterfestusa.com

– Les 6 et 7 avril à Hollywood Beach : Savor Soflo festival. Festival culinaire et artistique. www.savorsoflo.com

– Les 6 et 7 avril à Fort Lauderdale : International Orchid & Garden Festival. Festival d’orchidées.à la « Bonnet House ». www.bonnethouse.org

– Les 6 et 7 avril à Sebring : Sebring Soda Festival. Festival pour les amoureux des Sodas. www.sebringsodafest.com

– Les 6 et 7 avril à Daytona Beach : Reggae at the Rock. Festival de musique Reggae. www.reggaeattherock.com

– Les 6 et 7 avril à Cedar Key : Old Florida Celebration of the Arts. Festival d’art.

www.cedarkeyartsfestival.com

– Le 7 avril à Naples : Swamp Buggy Races. Courses de Buggy, la finale. www.swampbuggy.com

– Du 9 au 14 avril à Lakeland : Sun’n Fun Aerospace Expo. Show aérien près d’Orlando. www.flysnf.org

– Du 12 au 14 avril à Miami Springs : River Cities Festival. www.facebook.com

– Du 12 au 14 avril à St Petersburg : Tampa Bay Blues Festival. Festival de musique blues. www.tampabaybluesfest.com

– Du 12 au 14 avril à Delray Beach : Delray Affair. Foire de rue. www.delrayaffair.com

– Du 12 au 14 avril à St Augustine : Gamble Rogers Folk Festival. Festival de musique folk. www.gamblerogersfest.org

– Le 13 avril à Belle Glade (Palm Beach) : Black Gold Jubilee. Fête locale. www.blackgoldjubilee.org

– Les 13 au 14 avril à Jupiter : Cajun CrawFish & Musique Festival. Festival culinaire autour de l’écrevisse cajun avec musique live. www.cajuncrawfishmusicfestival.com

– Les 13 au 14 avril à Venice : Venice Shark Tooth Festival. www.venicesharkstoothfestival.com

– Le 14 avril à Miami (Palmetto Bay) : Deering Seafood Festival on the Bay. Festival autour des fruits de mer au Deering Estate. www.deeringestate.org

– Du 17 au 20 avril à Pompano Beach : Seminar and Safety Trials. Évènement annuel d’apprentissage de la moto de police au profit des « Concerns of Police Survivors » (C.O.P.S.). www.southeastpolice.com

– Du 18 au 28 avril à Miami : OUTshine LGBT Film Festival. Festival du film LGBT. www.outshinefilm.com

– Le 19 avril à Fort Lauderdale : Las Olas Wine and Food Festival. Le fameux festival de gastronomie sur Las Olas. www.lasolaswff.com

– Le 19 avril à Tampa : 98 Rockfest. Festival de musique Rock. www.amaliearena.com

– Du 19 au 21 avril à Miami Beach : Miami Beach Polo World Cup. Tournoi de Polo sur la plage réunissant 8 équipes internationales et plus de 120 chevaux. www.miamipolocup.com

– Du 19 au 21 avril à Sarasota : Suncoast Boat Show. Salon du bateau. www.suncoastboatshow.com

– Du 19 au 28 avril à Key West : Indépendance Célébration. Célébration de l’indépendance de la « Conch Republic » avec différents événements et activités : parades, concerts, art, défilés de drags queen, soirées à thèmes, excursions de plongée, parachute ascensionnel, balades en mer, etc. www.conchrepublic.com

– Le 20 avril à Miami : Kaya Fest. Festival de musique à Bayfront Park. www.miamiandbeaches.com

– Le 20 avril à Doral : Irie Jungle Craft Beer Festival. Festival de la bière. www.trippinganimals.com

– Les 20 et 21 avril à Tampa : Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival. Festival Caribéen. www.tampabaycaribbeancarnival.com

– Les 20 au 21 avril à Pompano : Pompano Beach Seafood Festival. Festival culinaire avec aussi des groupes de musique. www.pompanobeachseafoodfestival.com

– Du 24 au 28 avril à Panama City Beach : Seabreeze Jazz Festival. www.seabreezejazzfestival.com

– Du 26 au 28 avril à Miami : SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo. www.soflocakeandcandyexpo.com

– Le 27 avril à Tampa : Tampa Bay Dragon Boat Festival. Festival du bateau avec régate. www.srdba.org

– Les 27 et 28 avril à Mont Dora : Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival. Festival des myrtilles. www.mountdorablueberryfestival.com

– Les 27 et 28 avril à Miami : Miami Grill Festival. Festival de la bière et du BBQ avec musique live. www.festivalandevent.com

– Le 28 avril à Palm Beach : Palm Beach International Jazz Festival. Festival de Jazz. www.palmbeachinternationaljazzfestival.org

– Le 28 avril à Belle Glade (Palm Beach) : Sweet Corn Fiesta. Festival célébrant le maïs. www.facebook.com

– Le 28 avril à St Augustine : Taste of St Augustine. Festival culinaire. www.visitstaugustine.com

Voir aussi en avril nos articles sur ces événements majeurs :

