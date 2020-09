En défense des statues des rois de France aux Etats-Unis (éditorial du Courrier des Amériques)

As the heir of #LouisXVI, and attached to the defense of his memory, I do hope that the damage will be repaired and that the statue will be restored. I already thank the Authorities for the measures they will take for that. #Louisville #Louisvilleprotests #Kentucky https://t.co/UHzUrCuSnD

