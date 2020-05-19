Advertise in Le Courrier des Amériques, the French Newspaper in the United-States

Pour lire cette page en Français cliquez ici

THE FRENCH NEWSPAPER IN THE USA

Le Courrier des Amériques is the only free newspaper distributed (every two months) in the French places of the United-Stats (consulates, chambers of commerce, schools, doctors, CPAs, attorneys, Alliance Françaises, restaurants…). Le Courrier des Amériques is 100% in French, 100% color, tabloïd size (large). The aim of the newspaper is to give the keys of the american life to French speaking readers, and to create links inside the community of French expatriates.

THE FRENCH WEBSITE OF THE USA

We’re the most influent French media of the USA, n°1 in search engines (Google…) and social networks. Le Courrier’s having ten of thousands of followers on different Facebook pages (here and here) and groups (1, 2, 3, 4). We’re having thousands of follower on Youtube…

We’re emailing every month our newsletters to 50 000 residents in the USA.

OUR RATES

– In the printed Le Courrier des Amériques the prices of the ads are starting at $220US per issue. It includes the ad on the internet.

– For a web-only advertising, it’s 99$ per month. Our ads online are in the two parts of Le Courrier (Amériques + Floride) and they are seen in the appropriate category of our pages (banks, CPAS, Realtos etc…). They show up alternatively inside every article and in the right column of the website.

SCHEDULE

On the internet we can publish ads immediately. The printed editions of Le Courrier des Amériques are delivered the first day of January, March, May, July, September and November.

ENVIRONNEMENT OF THE ADS

We’ve published ads of the most brillant French (and Canadians) companies in the USA : Club Med, Corsair, CAA, Telus etc…, but also for example to promote the tours or new records of the francophones stars : Mylène Farmer, Charles Aznavour, Sugar Sammy etc…

We of course have a lot of ads for real estate, immigration attorneys, schools, cpas…

FYI : we publish another free newspaper (in Florida only) : Le Courrier de Floride (click here to learn more).

