The French Newspaper in the United States : Le Courrier des Amériques

Le Courrier des Amériques is the only free newspaper distributed (every two months) in the French places of the United-States. The aim of the newspaper is to give the keys of the american life to French speaking readers, and to create links inside the community of French expatriates.

We also have a special edition in Florida (Le Courrier de Floride) and both are published by the company Frenching LLC, founded in 2013 by Gwendal Gauthier.

Both newspapers are also published online on this website to form the n°1 french media in the United States in search engines like Google or on social networks like our Facebook pages (here and here) and groups (1, 2, 3, 4). We’re also having thousands of follower on Youtube…

